Palawan to have cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers today

(Eagle News)–Palawan is expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the Low Pressure Area was estimated 35 kilometers east southeast of Puerto Princesa City as of 3 a.m.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.