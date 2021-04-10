Palace Spokesperson Roque in hospital for treatment after contracting COVID again

Asks public to take extra precautions as COVID-19 virus now more transmissible

(Eagle News) – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he has been “admitted in a hospital” for COVID-19 treatment after contracting the virus again.

Roque did not say where he is currently admitted, but he said that he would still announce the latest community quarantine classifications after the Inter-Agency Task Force meeting later today, Saturday, April 10.

The Palace spokesperson also reminded the public how the current COVID-19 virus which has had mutations is now more infectious, and should be taken more seriously.

“I am now admitted in a hospital for Covid treatment. This is to say that COVID-19 is more transmissible now so we have to do extra precaution,” Roque said in a statement sent to media.

“I am asking for your sincerest prayers to all afflicted with Covid 19 in the country and around the world. God bless and protect us all,” he said.

-Roque says he’ll announce new quarantine classifications after IATF meeting –

The IATF will be meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country and will decide whether to continue the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal amid the still surging cases of COVID-19.

The ECQ first declared on March 29 for a week, was extended until April 11 last week based on the recommendations of the Department of Health and various experts including those from the OCTA Research group.

Roque first announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15 in a Malacanang press briefing. He said then that he was asymptomatic or was not feeling any symptoms and decided that he would continue to work as Palace spokesperson and make announcements via Zoom. On March 25, he said that he was already cleared for COVID-19 after testing negative in his RT-PCR test.

On March 29, he attended a Malacanang meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and other cabinet officials where President Duterte signed the supplemental amelioration program to give aid to some 22.9 million residents affected by the ECQ. A week after that meeting where President Duterte last made his “Talk to the Nation” public address, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Lorenzana was in the March 29 meeting along with Roque, President Duterte, and other cabinet members.

