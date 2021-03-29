22.9 million affected by ECQ to be given aid in kind as Pres. Duterte signs Supplemental Amelioration Program

DBM says P22.9-B funding came from various Bureau of Treasury certified sources

(Eagle News) – At least 22.9 million individuals affected by the “lockdown” measures under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) protocol in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be given assistance in kind to ease their difficulties at this critical stage of the pandemic.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Supplemental Amelioration Program (SAP) proposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday night, March 29, after his “Talk to the Nation.”

DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado said that a budget of P22.9 billion is allocated for this, where each person affected would be given P1,000 worth of allocation, while each family would be given P4,000 worth of allocation in kind by their respective local government units.

Avisado said that the funds would be released directly to the LGUs “for distribution to the affected individuals in kind.”

The DBM said that the 22.9 million individuals are the estimated number of the low-income population in the ECQ areas of NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. This is 80 percent of the population in these areas

For NCR, there will be 11.2 million to receive this aid which will have a funding of P11.2 billion. In Bulacan, three million individuals would be given assistance of P1,000 each in kind, with a funding amount of P3 billion. In Cavite, there will be 3.4 million individuals that are allocated funds totaling P3.4 billion. In Laguna, 2.7 million individuals would be given assistance worth a total of P2.6 billion. In all, the total funds would be P22.9 billion.

Avisado assured President Duterte that there are funds available from various certified sources of the Bureau of Treasury.

-Budget for this year still intact, says DBM-

“Masuwerte pa rin po tayo. Masinop po pagkakamanage ng pera,” the Budget chief said.

The funds came from debt exchange transactions, savings from interest payments, additional revenues, available cash balances, revenues from government securities, and concession fee, according to Avisado.

“Wala po tayong ginalaw sa budget for this year,” he said.

“Funding source of PhP23 billion came from the balance of the Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) certified sources for the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) Validity extended until June 30, 2021 pursuant to Republic Act No. 11519,” a statement from Malacanang said.

“The DBM shall directly release the funds to the local government units (LGUs) for distribution to the recipients in the form of in-kind, such as goods or commodities,” it added.

President Duterte appealed to local government officials to use the funds to help the poor population in their areas. He again warned them not to misuse these funds meant to alleviate the financial difficulties of those in the low-income sector in the ECQ areas.

The Deparment of Social Welfare and Development said that the list of individuals who were given financial assistance in the Bayanihan 1 could again be used at this time. DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said that a grievance mechanism with the DSWD is in place to check any complaints regarding the giving of aid

Duterte said that he wants the poor affected by the lockdown to be given immediate assistance.



