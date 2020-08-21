PAL to operate more flights to Pagadian starting Aug. 25

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines is adding weekly flights to Pagadian to accommodate more passengers.

PAL said starting Aug. 25, two more flights will be added weekly, or every Wednesday and Saturday.

So far, PAL is operating three times of weekly flights to the city, or every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday,

There are also flights from Pagadian to Manila, although the “movement of persons in areas under GCQ for leisure purposes shall not be allowed,” PAL said.

PAL also reminded passengers about the mandatory wearing of face masks and face shields, which the airline said “should be of good quality.”

Physical and social distancing measures shall also apply.