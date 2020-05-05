PAGASA: Tuguegarao City’s 40 degrees Celsius on Monday the highest temperature in PHL since 2018

(Eagle News)–Tuguegarao City on Monday, May 4, registered the highest temperature in the country since 2018.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the 40 degrees Celsius registered by the city was the same as the temperature recorded in Echague, Isabela two years ago.

Earlier, PAGASA said the Science Garden in Quezon City registered 36.5 degrees on Monday, May 4, the highest temperature during this dry season so far.

PAGASA said the PAGASA synoptic stations that had the highest heat index on that day were the ones in Dagupan City and Sangley Point, at 50 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m.

“Panganib ang dulot ng 41 – 54°C na heat index. Posible ang heat cramps at heat exhaustion na maaaring mauwi sa heat stroke kapag tuluy-tuloy ang physical activity,” PAGASA had said.