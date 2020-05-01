PAGASA monitors LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

PAGASA said the LPA was estimated 695 kilometers east southeast of Davao City at 3 a.m.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, Cagayan and Batanes.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms

Light to moderate winds coming from the East to Sooutheast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

It said the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.