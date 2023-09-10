PAGASA monitoring LPA off extreme Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, according to PAGASA.