PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said the LPA is estimated 205 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and is likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 36 hours.

If it intensifies, it will be named “Tonyo.”

Moderate to heavy with at times heavy and intense rains are expected over Bicol, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains on the other hand are expected over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas.