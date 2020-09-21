PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 75 kilometers northeast of Borongan City.

Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and the rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the will prevail over Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said there will be light winds and slight coastal waters in Mindanao.