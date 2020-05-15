PAGASA issues flood advisory for Bicol River Basin due to “Ambo”

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday, May 15, warned of possible flooding in several areas near the Bicol River due to the heavy rains brought by “Ambo.”

PAGASA cited in particular the municipalities of Polangui, Oas, Bato, Libon, Nabua, Baao, Bula, Buhi, Pili, Cmaligan, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Gainza, Milaor, Minalabac, Pamplona, San Fernando and Calabanga, Cabusao, Libmanan and Sipocot.

Also given warning were the cities of Ligao, Iriga and Naga.

“People living near the mountain slopes and low-lying areas of the cities and municipalities concerned and the local disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are advised to be alert for possible flooding,” PAGASA said.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said “Ambo” is now over Catanauan, Quezon, bringing “destructive winds and heavy to intense rainfall” over the northern portion of Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Bicol Region, rest of Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino too, as “Ambo” moves in a northwest direction at 20 kilometers per hour.

Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Quezon including Polillo Island, Rizal, Laguna, the southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Licab, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal,Bongabon, General Mamerto Natividad, Aliaga, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan, Palayan, Laur, Gabaldon, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan, General Tinio), the eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose Del Monte), the western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Labo), the extreme western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona), and Marinduque.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Tarlac, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, Burias Island, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem), and the western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Naga, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili) are under Signal No. 2, which means these areas will experience “strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds” during the passage of the typhoon.

PAGASA said Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Camarines Sur, the northern portion of mainland Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Milagros, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo), and Ticao Island are under Signal No. 1.