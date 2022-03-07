P6.4 million worth of shabu seized in buy-bust in Naga; 2 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P6.4 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Naga, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the operation on C5 Road, Barangay Mabolo, on Friday, March 4, were Hiroji Tesorero, 39; and Froilan Teves, 41.

The 900 grams of shabu worth P6,420,000, the PNP said, were contained in a backpack.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang matagumpay na operasyon ng ating kapulisan upang wakasan ang iligal na droga sa bansa. Our stronger partnerships and collaboration with the community can truly attain our vision of a drug-free Philippines,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Police Station 5.

Charges are being readied against the suspects.