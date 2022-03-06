P34 million worth of shabu seized in Negros Occidental buy-bust; 1 nabbed

(Eagle News)–Authorities seized P34 million worth of suspected shabu in a recent buy-bust operation in Negros Occidental.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 5000 kilograms worth of illegal drugs were seized from Vicente Sepuesca after his arrest following a successful transaction between him and a police poseur buyer.

The transaction for five sachets containing shabu worth P63,000 took place in Barangay Escalante on Friday.

The PNP said also recovered from Sepuesca was a cellphone and a white Isuzu vehicle.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all our (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency)-PNP operatives for another successful joint anti-illegal drugs operation,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

“Ako’y naniniwala na ang kooperasyon ng bawat ahensya at sa tulong ng ating komunidad ay malaking instrumento upang tuluyan nating mabuwag ang sindikato ng droga sa buong bansa,” he added.

Sepuesca is facing criminal charges, the PNP said.