P3.4 million worth of shabu seized in Iloilo buy-bust; 30-year-old woman arrested

(Eagle News) — The police seized around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in a recent buy-bust operation in Iloilo.

The Philippine National Police said the 500 grams of shabu were seized from Mary Joy Villarina, a resident of Barangay Pandac in Pavia.

Villarina was arrested during the operation on January 5.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

Also confiscated from Villarina was P11,650 in cash.

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged a war on illegal drug offenders whose goal, he said, was to “destroy the country.”

“My country is being flooded with drugs and I have to protect the next generation,” the President said in a previous speech.