(Eagle News)–Authorities seized P3.4 million worth of shabu in an operation in Calamba, Laguna on Thursday, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said also nabbed during the operation was Ranz Lemuel Magdaraog.

The PNP did not provide additional details about the operation.

It said the 26-year-old is facing criminal charges.

“..The PNP remains on high alert and will continue to conduct police operations to ensure the safety of the general public,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.