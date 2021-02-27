Over P800,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Bataan, Bulacan; 3 nabbed

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has seized over P800,000 worth of illegal drugs from three people in separate operations in Bataan and Bulacan.

The PNP said the P810,000 worth of shabu and marijuana were seized from Klayron Nico Santos, 31; Ronniel Sanchez, 21; and Robin Gabriel Llanes, 19; on Thursday.

First to be arrested were Santos and Sanchez at 10:45 p.m.

Santos, a high-value drug target; and Sanchez, a student, were apprehended in Balanga after they sold P5,000 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman, the PNP said.

Seized from Santos were five plastic sachets containing 120 grams of illegal drugs estimated at P570,000.

Llanes was later nabbed in a separate operation in San Jose del Monte.

Confiscated from him were two bricks of suspected marijuana with an estimated P240,000.

Also seized were P14,000 in boodle money and one motorcycle.

The suspects are facing drug-related charges.