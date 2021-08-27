Over P40 million worth of marijuana destroyed in Kalinga: PNP

(Eagle News) — Over P40 million worth of marijuana plants were destroyed in Kalinga on Thursday, Aug. 26, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the 203, 500 fully-grown marijuana plants were found in five different sites in Barangay Loccong.

They had an estimated total value of P40,700,000.

“Ipagpatuloy lamang natin ang mga ganitong operasyon para sa patuloy nating pagsupil sa ilegal na droga,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

He said a follow-up investigation was underway to identify the cultivators of the plants.