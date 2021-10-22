Over P260 million worth of shabu seized in separate ops in Cavite, Pampanga

(Eagle News)– Authorities seized over P260 million worth of shabu in separate operations in Cavite and Pampanga.

The Bureau of Customs said a composite team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) of the BOC Manila International Container Port (MICP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Task Force Noah, NOLCOM, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized 38 kilos of suspected shabu in the first buy-bust operation in Angeles.

The seized illegal drugs had a street value of P262.20 million.

The bureau said the operation was a follow-up to another operation conducted on October 16 in Dasmarinas.

In that operation, approximately 240 kilos of shabu estimated to be worth P1.656 billion were seized, the bureau said.

Two people were also arrested.

The bureau, however, did not identify the arrested individuals.

The bureau said also seized in the Angeles operation were four .45 pistols, two iPhones, one weighing scale with charger, among others.