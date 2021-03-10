Over P122 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate operations in Makati, Muntinlupa; 7 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P122 million worth of illegal drugs in separate operations in Makati and Muntinlupa, and arrested seven in the process, the Philippine National Police said on Tuesday night.

According to the PNP, the 2000 grams of shabu worth P13.6 million were seized from Liezel Julhasan; Donnalyn Julhasan; Denver Porlahe, 19; Sharifa Kuly; and Rovelyn Enot outside a fast food restaurant along Muntinlupa Highway in Barangay Tunasan in Muntinlupa.

The operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the PNP took place at 9:05 p.m.

Minutes later, 16 kilograms of shabu worth P108,800,000 were seized from Kemin Manisi, 49; and Abdulrahim Ysmael, 28; in an operation along Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay West Rembo in Makati at 9:40 p.m.

The illegal drugs were concealed inside green packages labeled as “Daguanyin refined Chinese Tea” stacked inside a trolley travelling bag.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the suspects were “believed to be” members of the Manila-Mindanao Connection, a syndicated group of Mindanao natives based in southern Metro Manila that is responsible for supplying illegal drugs to key cities in Mindanao.

Criminal charges are being prepared against the suspects.