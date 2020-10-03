Over 231,000 OFWs return to respective provinces under gov’t’s Hatid-Tulong program

(Eagle News)–Over 231,000 Overseas Filipino Workers have been transported to their respective provinces under the government’s Hatid-Tulong program.

The Department of Transportation said the 231,009 figure was as of Thursday, Oct. 1.

Of the 231,009 OFWs, 71,338 were transported by land.

Over 100,000, or 111,497, were transported by air while 48,174 were transported by sea.

The data for land and air transport covers May 25 to October 1, while that for sea travel covers April 27 to October 01.

The DOTr said the Hatid-Tulong program was a joint initiative of the Office of the President, National Task Force Covid-19, Department of Labor and Employment Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Tourism, Philippine Ports Authority, and the Manila International Airport Authority.

The Land Transportation Office and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are also part of the initiative.

Earlier, the DSWD said the government would provide locally stranded individuals with financial assistance amounting to P2,000 and food package for their trips.

LSIs are still required to undergo a strict medical assessment and a mandatory 14-day quarantine once they reach their respective destinations.