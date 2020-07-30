Ospital ng Maynila to be temporarily closed from July 31 to Aug. 9

(Eagle News) — Ospital ng Maynila will be temporarily closed starting Friday, July 31.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the temporary closure until Aug. 9 was due to the rising COVID-19 cases among the hospital’s medical frontliners.

So far, the mayor said 11 have been admitted, and four are in home quarantine.

He said 32 asymptomatic suspect cases are also in home quarantine.

The mayor said other hospital services such as dialysis, telemedicine, test swabbing, serology, and radiology services, will, however, continue.

The hospital will also still admit patients in emergencies.