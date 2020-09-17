Orange rainfall warning raised over Palawan, Kalayaan Islands, Occidental Mindoro

Light to moderate rains expected in other parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–An orange rainfall warning has been raised over Palawan, Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this means rains of 15 millimeters to 30 mm are expected within an hour due to the southwest monsoon.

Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Cebu; Negros Island; Southern Leyte; and the southern portion of Leyte.

Light to moderate rains are also being experienced over portions of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Umingan, Tayug, Asingan, Sta.Maria) and Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Aritao, Kayapa, Bambang).

PAGASA said these may continue for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued 5 p.m.,” the weather bureau said.