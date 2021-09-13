Operations of 2 DFA consular offices in Santiago City, Tagum suspended after several personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has announced the suspension of operations in its two consular offices in Santiago City, Isabela and Tagum, Davao del Norte after several personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the DFA, the suspension of operations in the consular offices in the GMall of the Tagum shopping center, and in Robinsons Place Santiago is in effect until Sept. 14 and Sept. 17, respectively, to allow for a thorough disinfection of the consular offices’ premises and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The department did not say how many employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It said, however, that other personnel have been identified as close contacts.

According to the department, affected applicants with supposed appointments in the consular office in Santiago from Sept. 13 to 17 will receive an email with the details of their alternative passport appointment.

The affected applicants with supposed appointments from September 10 to 14 in the Tagum consular offices, meanwhile, will be given new schedules from September 15 to 24.

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” the department said.