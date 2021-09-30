Operations in DFA consular office in Antipolo suspended after personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Operations in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Antipolo are suspended until Oct. 1.

The DFA said the suspension–which started on Sept. 27–was after personnel tested positive for COVID-19, with the rest considered as close contacts.

According to the department, the suspension of operations would allow for a thorough disinfection of premises and was in compliance with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Affected applicants for this period will receive an email with the details of their alternative passport appointment.

For urgent concerns, applicants may contact the consular office through [email protected] and [email protected].

“The Department requests the public’s understanding as it continues to adhere to prescribed measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said.