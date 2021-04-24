One dead, 2 hurt in shootout with police in Cebu

(Eagle News) — One person died while two others were injured in an ensuing shootout with police officers who were out to serve arrest warrants in Cebu on Friday.

According to the Philippine National Police, Arnel Cabahug Capangpangan, 35, who was one of four subjects of the warrants of arrest, was killed after police retaliated as soon as he fired at the officers who were about to arrest him for rape.

One police officer was injured in the shootout, the PNP said.

Marilou Cabahug Capangpangan, who police said had also shot at police officers but missed, also sustained gunshot wounds and was brought to the Eversley Hospital for medical treatment.

Ariston Capangpangan Sr. and Ariston Capangpangan Jr., the PNP said, managed to escape.

According to PNP Chief Debold Sinas, the four suspects, identified as members of the Tadtad Group, were charged with the rape of a 4-year-old girl in Iligan City, Misamis Oriental in 2018.

According to the PNP, based on investigation, the child had been entrusted to the suspects by her parents while they were away for work when the crime was committed.

The suspects fled and went to Liloan, Cebu after the crime, the PNP said.

Sinas hailed the police officers, noting their “highly commendable” actions.