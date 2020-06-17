Ombudsman to probe Health Secretary Duque, other DOH officials over COVID-19 response

(Eagle News) — Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered a probe of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other Department of Health officials over the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ombudsman, Martires directed the creation of two more teams who will jointly investigate the allegations of the delayed procurement of physical protective equipment (PPEs) and other items needed for the protection of medical frontliners, reported lapses that led to the death of health workers, claims of inaction in the release and processing of financial assistance to infected and “fallen” medical workers, and the “confusing and delayed” reporting of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

The Ombudsman said the creation of the two teams was following the evaluation of reports and a recommendation from Assistant Ombudsman Caesar Asuncion, Asisstant Ombudsman Joselito Fangon and Assistant Ombudsman Jose Balmeo.

Before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in March, Martires formed one fact-finding team to probe the DOH’s purchase of 100,000 test kits and the news reports involving the use of test kits invented by the University of the Philippines.

Ombudsman field investigators, however, were reportedly given the “runaround by some DOH officials and personnel by referring us from one department or office to another.”

Martires authorized the Joint Investigation Team to file the necessary criminal or administrative charges against any official or employee who fails or refuses to comply with the Ombudsman’s legal processes, orders, and requests, the Ombudsman said.

Earlier, Senate President Tito Sotto called out Duque for the delay in the release of compensation to COVID-19-positive medical workers, and those who died due to the virus while in the line of duty.

The P100,000- and P1-million compensation, respectively, were stipulated in the Bayanihan law passed by Congress in March.

Duque said he takes responsibility for the delay, and expressed frustration over the way his personnel handled the same.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Duque to form a new team that will handle the distribution of the compensation.