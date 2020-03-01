Northeasterlies affect N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon as the northeasterlies affect the northernmost part of the region.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the provinces of Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela and Cagayan.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds blowing from the east will prevail over the eastern section of Luzon.

Its coastal waters, PAGASA said, will be moderate to rough.

The weather bureau said light to moderate winds coming from the east will prevail over the rest of Northern Luzon.

It said the region will have slight to moderate seas.