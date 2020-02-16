Northeast monsoon affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Rains and cloudy skies are expected in parts of Northern Luzon as the northeast monsoon affects that part of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya,Aurora, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet,Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.