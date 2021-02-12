Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as a result.

Meanwhile, a rainfall advisory has been raised over Casiguran, Aurora.

PAGASA said light to moderate rains are being experienced in the area.

These may persist within one to two hours.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.