Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.