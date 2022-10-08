No volcanic quakes monitored in Mayon in last 24 hours but Alert Level 2 still in place: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–No volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

However, an alert level 2 remains in place over the volcano.

PHIVOLCS said the raising of the alert level from 1 was after daily visual and camera monitoring of the summit crater revealed a “continued aseismic growth” of its lava dome.

According to PHIVOLCS, as of October 4, the lava dome has increased in volume by approximately 48 cubic meters since August 20.

An ocular inspection of the volcano this morning showed the presence of freshly extruded lava at the base of the lava dome.

“In view thereof, DOST-PHIVOLCS is raising the alert level of Mayon volcano..This means there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption,” PHIVOLCS said.

It advised the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from entering the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

In the event of ashfall events, PHIVOLCS advised the public to cover their noses and mouths with a damp clean cloth or dust mask.

Pilots were also advised against flying near the volcano.