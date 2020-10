(Eagle News)–There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake off Tonga.

This is according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which issued the advisory on Thursday, Oct. 1, only minutes after the quake struck 210 kilometres northeast of the country’s capital, Nuku’alofa.

The US Geological Survey earlier reported a 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

Residents in the capital said they felt the earthquake but reported no damage.