(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Monday, Sept. 7.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 6:12 GMT.

It had a depth of 52 kilometers.

It came after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Sunday.