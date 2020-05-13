NLEx, SCTEx toll plazas amid extended ECQ in some areas

(Eagle News)–The Northern Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine in some areas.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Wednesday, May 13:

NLEx Corp. said Tambubong northbound and southbound, Valenzuela Lawang Bato northbound entry and exit, Valenzuela Lingunan exit, and Libtong and Pandayan exit remain closed.

Frontliners continue 24/7 operations, NLEx Corp. said.

The ECQ will end on May 15.

The Palace on Tuesday released its list of areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, general community quarantine and those no longer under a quarantine after May 15.