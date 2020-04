(Eagle News)–The Northern Luzon Expressway Corp. has released its list of updated toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Tuesday, April 7:

The ECQ, which was aimed at containing COVID-19, was supposed to last until mid-April.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said however he was “inclined” to extend the same to April 30.