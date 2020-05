(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Saturday, May 2:

Tambubong northbound and southbound, Lawang Bato northbound entry and exit, Lingunan exit, Libtong and Pandayan exit remain closed.

Ciudad de Victoria northbound and southbound is open, NLEx Corp. said.

The extended ECQ is expected to end on May 15 in some areas.