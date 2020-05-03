NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid extended ECQ in some areas

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine in select areas.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Sunday, May 3:

NLEx Corp. said all toll plazas and interchanges are now open, except for Tambubong northbound/southbound, Lawang Bato northbound entry and exit, Lingunan exit, Libtong and Pandayan exit.

Ciudad de Victoria northbound and southbound is open, NLEx Corp. said.

It said frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.