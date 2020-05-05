NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid extended ECQ in some areas

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine in some areas.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Tuesday, May 5:

NLEx Corp. said Tambubong northbound and southbound, Valenzuela Lawang Bato northbound entry and exit, Valenzuela Lingunan exit, and Libtong and Pandayan exit remain closed.

Frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations, NLEx Corp. said.

The ECQ is expected to end on May 15 in selected areas.