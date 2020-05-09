NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid extended ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Saturday, May 9:

Tambubong northbound and southbound, Valenzuela Lawang Bato northbound and southbound exit, Valenzuela Lingunan exit and Libtong and Pandayan exit remain closed.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

Metro Manila mayors are eyeing recommending another extension of 15 days, fearing a second wave of COVID19 infections and noting that areas within the metropolis were very interconnected.

The final decision rests on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.