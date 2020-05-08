NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid extended ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the extended enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Friday, May 8:

Tambubong northbound and southbound, Valenzuela Lawang Bato northbound and southbound entry and exit, Valenzuela Lingunan exit and Libtong and Pandayan exit remain closed.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

Metro Manila mayors have said they were eyeing recommending another extension for 15 days, fearing a second wave of COVID19 infections and noting the cities and municipalities in Metro Manila were interconnected.