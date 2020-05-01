NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corp. has released its list of operational toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Friday, May 1:

NLEx Corp. said only Tambubong (northbound and southbound), Lawang Bato northbound entry and exit, Lingunan entry and exit, and Libtong and Pandayan exit are closed.

The Ciudad de Victoria exit, both northbound and southbound, NLEx Corp. said, was open for “exclusive use” of the We Heal As One Center.

NLEx Corp. said frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.

The ECQ has been extended to May 15 in some areas.