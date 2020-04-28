Agila Pilipinas

NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Tuesday, April 28:

NLEx Corp. said its frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 7777 COVID-19 cases.

