NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Tuesday, April 28:

NLEx Corp. said its frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 7777 COVID-19 cases.