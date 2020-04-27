NLEx Corp. releases list of toll plazas on NLEx, SCTEx amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corp. has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was for Monday, April 27:

Frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations, NLEx Corp. said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.

This was to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has so far infected over 7000 in the country.