NLEx Corp. announces opening of Mindanao, Balagtas toll plazas; Sta. Ines entry also accessible

(Eagle News)–The North Luzon Expressway Corporation on Tuesday, April 21, announced the opening of its Mindanao and Balagtas toll plazas.

In an advisory, NLEx Corp. said the Sta. Ines entry was also now open to motorists.

NLEx Corp. made the announcement as it released its updated list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Tuesday, April 21:

The ECQ was imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte in Luzon in a bid to contain COVID-19.

It is expected to end on April 30, but the Palace earlier said instead of a full lifting of the ECQ, the government was looking at a modified ECQ or an extension.

President Duterte has yet to make his decision on this.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 6000 COVID-19 cases.