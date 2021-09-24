Nine missing after fishing vessel sinks off N. Cebu

(Eagle News)–Nine crew members remain missing after the fishing vessel they were on sank off Tanguingui Island in Northern Cebu on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the nine were part of the 31-member crew of FV St. Peter The Fisherman II which sank around 1 a.m. due to strong winds and big waves.

The PCG said of the 31, 22 were rescued by the the FV Old Man and the Sea, the sunken vessel’s sister vessel.

Medical personnel of the Cadiz City Health Office conducted physical examinations of the personnel.

The City then arranged their transportation to their respective residences.

The PCG is conducting search operations for the missing.