NGCP: Several transmission lines down due to “Ambo”

(Eagle News) — Several transmission lines in several parts of the country are down due to “Ambo,” the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Friday, May 15.

The NGCP said the following lines are unavailable:

SOUTH LUZON

Pitogo-Mulanay 69kV Line

Customers Affected: QUEZELCO I

Date/time out: 15 May 2020 / 8:40AM

Gumaca-Lopez 69kV Line

Customers Affected: QUEZELCO I

Date/time out: 15 May 2020 / 9:34AM

Gumaca-Pitogo 69kV Line

Customers Affected: QUEZELCO I

Date/time out: 15 May 2020 / 11:05AM

Sorsogon-Bulan 69kV Line

Customers affected: SORECO I, SORECO II

Date/time out: 14 May 2020 / 8:02PM

VISAYAS

Catarman – Lao-ang 69kV Line

Customers affected: NORSAMELCO

Date/time out: 14 May 2020 / 2:21PM

Palanas Cara-Catarman 69kV Line

Customers affected: NORSAMELCO

Date/time out: 14 May 2020 / 2:55PM

Calbayog-Bliss 69kV Line

Customers affected: SAMELCO I

Date/time out: 14 May 2020 / 4:31PM

The NGCP said two 230kV lines are also unavailable.

It said the inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas will be “in full swing as soon as the weather allows.”

According to the NGCP, the Calbayog-Palanas Cara 69kV Line has been restored as of 10:27 a.m. today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ambo” has weakened into a severe tropical storm.

Several areas including Metro Manila, however, remain under Signal No. 2.