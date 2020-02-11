NGCP: Parts of La Union to experience power interruption on Saturday, Feb. 15

(Eagle News)–Parts of La Union will experience power interruption on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said residents should expect the power interruption from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It said affected were the LUELCO – Bacnotan and Balaoan substations.

According to the NGCP, the power interruptio was due to the “annual preventive maintenance and testing of equipment at Bacnotan Substation, simultaneous with maintenance works along Bacnotan-Bulala 69kV Line.”