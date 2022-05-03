NET25’s “Mata ng Agila” bares list of nat’l candidates that the INC will be voting for: It’s BBM-Sara for May 9 polls

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo members will be voting as one on May 9, 2022 as part of the biblical teachings upholding unity in the Church.

On May 3, 2022, in the NET25 news program, “Mata ng Agila,” the list of national candidates that the INC members will be voting for was bared.

The INC is supporting presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and his running-mate, Davao City mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The senatorial candidates that the INC is supporting are the following:

1. Jejomar “Jojo” Binay

2. Allan Peter Cayetano

3. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito

4. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar

5. Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero

6. Jinggoy Estrada

7. Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian

8. Loren Legarda

9. Robin Padilla

10. Joel “Tesdaman” Villanueva

11. Mark Villar

12. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri

