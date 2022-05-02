A week before May 9 polls, Sara Duterte still top VP bet, according to latest Pulse Asia survey

Sara gets 55 percent of respondents surveyed, way ahead of Sotto who got 18 percent

(Eagle News) – Davao City mayor Sara Duterte remains to be the top vice-presidential bet for the May 2022 elections, garnering 55 percent of respondents in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from April 16 to 21.

The survey results also showed the presidential daughter enjoying a big lead over fellow vice-presidential bet, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III who got 18 percent of the respondents interviewed face-to-face for the survey.

“This nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections,” Pulse Asia said.

“Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is the choice of 55% of likely voters to replace Vice-President Robredo. The local chief executive has majority voting figures in Metro Manila (51%), Mindanao (80%), and every socio-economic grouping (51% to 60%). The latter is also the choice for vice-president of near majorities in the rest of Luzon and the Visayas (46% and 50%, respectively),” it explained.

Pulse Asia explained that “public opinion regarding the May 2022 vice-presidential election is almost unchanged from March 2022 to April 2022.”

-Sotto, Pangilinan share second spot-

Sotto shared the second spot with fellow senator Francis Pangilinan who got 16 percent of the respondent votes. Pangilinan is the running-mate of Vice-President Leni Robredo.

“Across areas, the voting figures of these lawmakers range from 6% to 25% for Senate President Sotto and from 8% to 29% for Senator Pangilinan,” Pulse Asia said.

It said that between March 2022 and April 2022, the support for Sotto eased in the Visayas region (-12 percentage points) while the preference for Pangilinan became more pronounced (+10 percentage points).

Meanwhile, the next candidate after Pangilinan was Dr. Willie Ong, the running-mate of presidential bet Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Ong, however, only managed to get 3 percent of the likely voters who are respondents of the Pulse Asia Survey.

The “levels of electoral support” for the other vice-presidential candidates ranged from 0.1 percent for Rizalito David to 3 percent for Dr. Willie Ong.

The latest Pulse Asia survey results were released a week before the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

-BBM-Sara tandem still at top spot, says Pulse Asia-

The same survey conducted from April 16 to 21 showed presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., still maintaining a wide lead over survey runner-up Robredo. Marcos got a 56 percent rating while Robredo only got half of the former senator’s percentage, at 23 percent.

The Pulse Asia survey results showed that the Marcos-Duterte Uniteam as the frontrunner tandem, still enjoying a huge lead a week before the May 9 elections.

(Eagle News Service)