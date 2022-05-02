Marcos maintains big lead with 56 percent rating in latest Pulse Asia survey; Robredo gets 23 percent

April 16 to 21 survey results released a week before May 9 nat’l elections

(Eagle News) – Presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., maintained his lead as the top candidate likely to win in the May 9 polls in the latest Pulse Asia survey released a week before the national elections.

With a 56 percent rating, Marcos Jr., had a wide lead over survey runner-up Vice-President Maria Leonor Robredo who only got half of the former senator’s percentage at 23 percent.

The survey period was from April 16 to 21 using face-to-face interviews nationwide on “a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections.”

“It has a ± 2% error margin at the 95% confidence level,” Pulse Asia said.

“Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. remains the choice for president of most voters (56%); presidential voter preferences are essentially constant between March 2022 and April 2022,” Pulse Asia explained.

“If the May 2022 elections were held during the survey period (16-21 April 2022), 56% of likely voters with valid responses (hereinafter referred to as likely voters) would elect former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the next Philippine president,” it said.

-Majority voting figures in most geographic areas-

The survey firm said that Marcos Jr., registered “majority voting figures in most geographic areas (54% to 67%) and all socio-economic classes (56% to 57%).”

Robredo remains as a distant runner-up with 23 percent of those surveyed who are likely to vote for her come the May 9 national elections.

“Across geographic areas and socio-economic groupings, levels of electoral support for the Vice-President range from 11% in Mindanao to 34% in the Visayas and from 24% in Class E to 29% in Class ABC, respectively,” Pulse Asia said.

Pulse Asia also noted that there was a nine percentage point increase in Robredo’s numbers in Metro Manila, but she also had a six percentage point decline in the rest of Luzon from March 2022 to April 2022.

“These movements fall short of being significant given the relevant error margins for these subgroupings,” the survey firm said.

-Pacquiao gets more percentage points than Isko-

As for the other presidential candidates, the percentages range from 0.1 percent for former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales and Atty. Jose Montemayor to 7 percent for Senator Manny Pacquiao, who noticeably had higher numbers over-all than Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso who only got 4 percent.

Pulse Asia also noted that of those survey respondents, 5% did not fill up the sample ballot while 1% did not indicate their preferred candidate for

president on the ballot.

