NDRRMC cancels nationwide earthquake drill scheduled on Thursday

(Eagle News) — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has cancelled the nationwide earthquake drill that was originally scheduled on Thursday, March 12.

In a statement, NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the cancellation was to “to ensure public health safety of the drill participants and to prevent the possible risk of contracting COVID-19.”

The announcement came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte said four additional COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 24.

He has declared a public health emergency, and suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14.

The NDRRMC regularly organizes nationwide earthquake drills to ensure the public’s preparedness.